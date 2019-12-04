Do you know what to do if a power line falls on your vehicle?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROXANA, IL - Cars smash into power poles thousands of times each year in Illinois. In many cases, the power lines fall on top of the vehicle. What should people do? A wrong decision could cost a driver their life.

Ameren Illinois has a new program to educate drivers both young and old.

It was an electrifying performance Wednesday night for Roxana firefighters and emergency crews from across Metro East. Zach Williams is an educator with Live Line Demo, “We all think that’s nothing’s going to happen to us but if we're not prepared in an instance like this we might not get a second chance.,” said Williams.

Using hot dogs Williams showed folks what can happen to human fingers if they touch a high power line.

He also showed how mylar balloons gum up the works and knock out electricity to neighborhoods when the balloons land on power lines.

He’s teaching emergency responders how to deal with potentially deadly situations. Williams added, “Bottom line, is we’re here to try and save lives.”

Assistant Roxana Fire Chief Bob Newberry gave the program a thumbs up, “Electricity is one of those things since you don’t see it you don’t realize how dangerous it can be.”

Ameren Illinois has also launched an online program for driver education teachers and their students. Ameren officials say drivers hit power poles 3,000 times a year in Illinois and in many wrecks the power lines fall onto the vehicle. Brian Bretsch, an Ameren spokesman said, “This video will help to save lives especially educate people.”

It shows what people should to do first when power lines fall and what to do next if the vehicle catches on fire, “There are people who pass away because of electrocution because they didn’t know what to do,” said Bretsch.

You can learn everything you need to know about cars and power lines, we have a link to the Ameren video. It doesn’t take long to watch. It could save your life and the lives of your kids.