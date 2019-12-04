× City’s newest luxury high-rise in Ballpark Village welcomes new BBQ retail tenant

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and real estate developer Cordish Companies celebrated the “topping out” of the city’s newest luxury high-rise apartment building Wednesday morning.

The final piece of the 29-story One Cardinal Way was installed to much fanfare from team management, city leaders, developers, and project architects. The apartment building will have 297 units with rental rates starting at $1,500 a month. Some apartments will have views of Busch Stadium.

One Cardinal Way will open in summer 2020.

Wednesday’s topping out ceremony wasn’t just about construction. Beloved St. Louis-style BBQ favorite Salt + Smoke announced they’ll be opening a new location at the base of One Cardinal Way. It’ll be the restaurant’s fifth location in the area.