Charges filed in Wednesday morning homicide in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 19-year-old for shooting and killing a woman following an argument and fight.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred inside a home on Dennis Drive near Chambers Road, in an unincorporated part of the county.

The victim, 20-year-old Johanna Kimple, and her boyfriend were staying at the residence on Dennis Drive and the two got into a physical altercation, Granda said. Kimple called her brother and asked him to come to the home.

Kimple's brother and another man, identified as Javion Smith, came to the residence and brought an AR-15 rifle with them.

Granda said Kimple's brother and boyfriend got into a fight and Smith was in possession of the rifle. As the fight ended, Smith fired a shot at Kimple's boyfriend but struck Kimple instead.

Kimple was standing in front of Smith at the time of the shooting. The bullet passed through Kimple and struck her boyfriend in the thigh.

Granda said Kimple was rushed to a hospital but she died as a result.

The suspected shooter, Smith, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 bond.