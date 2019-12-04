× Anheuser-Busch to attempt Guinness World Record for couples kissing under mistletoe

ST. LOUIS – Ever wanted to be a world record holder? Need an excuse for some PDA with the person you love? Anheuser-Busch is offering you a chance for both.

On Saturday, America’s largest brewery will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “Most Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe.”

Anheuser-Busch hopes to bring together more than 900 couples (21 and older) to one of three of its Biergartens in St. Louis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Fort Collins, Colorado. And not only would this shatter the existing record but the venue with the largest collection of kissers has a chance to set a single venue record.

A resort in Kissimmee, Florida set the current record in December 2017, where 448 couples shared a Christmas kiss under a six-story Christmas tree.

The Anheuser-Busch attempt is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Time. St. Louis couples must register online beforehand at BreweryLights.com. All register participants must be in line at the Biergarten between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to be guaranteed admission. Couples will be given individual mistletoe to hold above their heads and must remain lip-locked for at least five seconds.

The event will be officiated by Guinness World Records judges.