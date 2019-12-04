× 2 suspects charged in Wellston homicide

CLAYTON, MO – Wednesday night the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis St. Louis announced charges related to a fatal shooting of 64-year-old Wendell Wright in Wellston Monday, December 2nd.

Tyrus K. Young, 19, of Wellston has been charged with murder 2nd degree, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle. 22-year-old Keyshawn T. Brown of Wellston is facing federal charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Both suspects are being held currently without bond.

The North County Police Cooperative officers had been summoned to the 1500 block of Wellston place for shots fired call when they found Wright suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.