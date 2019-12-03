× The Rock calls himself Baby Yoda’s father and says he’ll introduce him to his ‘little brother’ Kevin Hart

The Rock loves Baby Yoda like a son.

In case you missed it, Baby Yoda is a part of the Disney + show “The Mandalorian,” and has won the hearts of everyone who’s seen his adorable baby face, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While promoting his upcoming release, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” The Rock took to Instagram to post a picture of himself cradling Baby Yoda in his arms as if he were his own child. In fact, the picture is an edited version of a 2018 photo when his youngest daughter was born.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support. Can’t wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @KevinHart4real.”

He even hastagged #iamyourfather, in reference to the famous Star Wars line, “Luke, I am your father.”

The two have long been trolling each other on social media. In October, Hart dressed up as his frequent costar, wearing a black turtleneck, gold chain, jeans and a fanny pack, meant to resemble Johnson in the ’90s.

Hart also used it for a little promo, adding “We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!”

The “Jumanji” sequel, which also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas. It’s set for release on December 13.