× Katy Perry chills with Santa in ‘Cozy Little Christmas’ vide

Because of course Katy Perry and Santa would be getting massages from reindeer.

The singer has released the music video for her holiday single “Cozy Little Christmas.”

In it she and Mr. Claus head to a warmer climate along with some other seasonal favorites for a little rest and relaxation.

“Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do,” Perry sings. “Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you.”

She also suggests some ways to achieve that, including a day off, said massage and a little whiskey.

It’s definitely a jingle to give you a new way to view Kris Kringle.

Perry released the song last year as an Amazon Prime exclusive.