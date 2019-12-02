Win 4 tickets, plus Pit Passes to Monster Jam!

Calling all Monster Jam fans! KPLR is giving you the chance to win a 4-pack of lower-bowl seats, PLUS 4 pit passes to see Monster Jam coming to The Dome at America’s Center January 18 – 19! Monster Jam starts with a pre-show Pit Party, which gives fans the best opportunity to meet the drivers and get autographs or pictures. These Pit Parties require a separate admission ticket, along with a ticket for the Monster Jam show.

Monster Jam features high octane spontaneous entertainment and intense competition, featuring the most recognizable trucks in the world.

Tickets are on sale now!

MONSTER JAM TRUCKS: Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds. A Monster Jam engine will generate 1,500 horsepower, thanks to a blower that forces air and fuel into the engine. It is powered by methanol fuel, consumed at the rates of three gallons a minute from a specially constructed safety cell. The truck utilizes a four-link racing suspension with four main bars that link the front and rear axles to the frame. It rides on clusters of nitrogen charged shocks that offer 30 inches of travel in the suspension. The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 16-20 psi pressure and (with wheel) weigh 645 pounds each. The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure, built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame. The truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass. Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers, which can include spare parts and as many as two trucks.

