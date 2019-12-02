Two tractor-trailers collide, leaving heavy debris on Illinois highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Ill. - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 westbound ramp to southbound Interstate 55 in Troy, Illinois.

The accident happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene where a semi-truck overturned and split in half on the westbound ramp to I-55 NB. There was huge debris in the east and westbound lanes of the interstate following the crash.

We are told one person is trapped as of 6:28 a.m., however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unclear how long the lane closures will last.

Authorities have not released any further details released about the incident. The cause of the accident has not been determined.