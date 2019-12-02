St. Charles firefighters respond to house fire; one person dead

Posted 4:40 pm, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, December 2, 2019
ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Firefighters in St. Charles responded to a fatal house fire late Monday afternoon.

According to Kelly Hunsel, a spokeswoman with the St. Charles Fire Department, the fire broke out after 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Blanche Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence. When firefighters got inside the home, they found a deceased adult.

Hunsel said the department has not determined the cause of the fire as of yet.

