One person is killed in St. Charles house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - One person is dead after an intense house fire in St. Charles.

Now investigators are searching for a cause.

It all unfolded on Blanche Drive just off Arena Parkway.

At this point authorities have not yet identified the person who was killed, only saying that the victim was an adult.

Gina Windels and her family live right across the street from where the fire started,

“It`s very heartbreaking,” said Windels.

She added, “It was very hazy and smoky and then we saw small flames and then all of a sudden the whole house was just engulfed in flames.”

Gina`s husband Darrell told us, “There was no possibility for anybody to make any kind of progress to get in there to do anything. By the time it was recognized what was going on, it had already been to the point of being too late.”

Breonna Croquart was the first to see the fire.

She was walking to the school bus stop to get her son when she realized something was wrong and called 911, “I heard booms and I had to get out of there as soon as I could. I told the fire department that I heard explosions, that they needed to get here immediately,” said Breonna Croquart.

St. Charles Fire officials say they got the call about 4:10pm.

When they arrived, part of the home was already engulfed in flames.

Investigators say when crews got inside they found the body of the victim just beyond the front doorway.

“I can`t say for sure what a cause is. We do again have the state fire marshal coming in to do his investigation. We`ll know more after that. But at this time it`s too early to tell,” said Kelly Hunsel with the St. Charles Fire Department.

Authorities have not revealed if the person who was killed lived in the house.

Neighbors tell us an elderly woman lived there alone.

“I`m still in shock. This is definitely the worst thing I`ve ever seen in my life,” said Breonna.

Authorities say the victim was the only person in the home and nobody else was hurt.

At this point, investigators say there is nothing immediately suspicious about the fire.

Hunsel hopes to have a positive ID of the victim on Tuesday morning.