Nonprofit that helps veterans burglarized for the third time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A day before Giving Tuesday, a nonprofit charity that supports homeless military veterans has been burglarized. This is the third time the organization has been hit in the last five months.

Police say the break-in happened at Refab STL in the 3000 block of Gravios.

Investigators say the burglars broke in through the front door of the business and knocked out the glass. It's now boarded up. Apparently, the culprits walked over to the counter and grabbed the cash box and made away with hundreds of dollars.

Refab STL founder Eric Schwarz says sales were very high for the holiday, including Small Business Saturday.

However, Monday morning around 2 a.m., its alarm sounded and when police arrived, the front glass door was kicked in and $1,000 were missing from the register.

The nonprofit works with contractors, homeowners, business owners, and the government to annually divert approximately o1,000 tons of construction and demolition material from area landfills.

It also provides employment opportunities for homeless military veterans and supports families all year especially during the holidays. The founder says they were gearing up for Giving Tuesday. A day that encourages people to do good. The idea a nonprofit would be robbed this time of year is the very definition of a Grinch.

"We are out there in the community trying to help people. Training opportunities for homeless men and we pay a living wage. Trying to do good stuff. It just seems awful to pick on a nonprofit organization with folks trying to help those in need,” said Eric Schwarz.

Refab STL also hosts sales of reclaimed materials at a 30,000 square-foot warehouse in the heart of St. Louis City and will be promoting Giving Tuesday. It encourages everyone to give back to local organizations. They will also in the future add surveillance cameras.