Girl gets wish granted with gaming system

ST. LOUIS – It’s Zoey’s wish day.

“Zoey is a 9-year-old who is eligible for a wish through Make-A-Wish for a gaming computer and everything that is princess Zoey,” said Brian Miller, director of marketing communications for Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas.

Zoey has battled leukemia since July. Her first wish was a trip to Disney World, but that would have to wait until her chemotherapy sessions were complete.

So she chose option 2: a gaming computer.

“It’s just something that brought us all together,” said Deric Meyer, Zoey’s dad. “We can do in separate rooms. We tend to play Fortnite. It’s easy to play across systems.”