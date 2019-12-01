Metro spends nearly a million-dollars on security studies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Taxpayers shelled out a lot for two security studies to figure out how to make MetroLink safer.

Investigator Elliott Davis talked to the head of East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Jim Wild. That agency is managing the studies for Bi-State that runs the trains.

Bi-State is actually footing the bill for the study.

The first study was released in February and cost you almost $400,000. It came up with 99 recommendations to make the system safer.

Now Metro says it needs yet another study, this one for $500,000. This one is supposed to tell them how to implement the ideas.

The council hopes to have all the relevant parties sign off on the new security plan by March of 2020.

The agency is betting that its new plan will have better luck than past plans.

For one, officials say they're getting better cooperation from the police agencies providing security for MetroLink.

The head of the council says there are not the inter-agency battles as there was in the past.