St. Louis man charged in North County homicide

CLAYTON, MO – On Friday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Caran Hatchet, 26, of St. Louis, with the murder of Daniel Smith, 33, also of St. Louis.

Police say that Hatchet shot Smith multiple times outside of a residence in the 2000 block of Carrie Way Lane in north St. Louis County on November 27, 2019, around 5:15 a.m. Police were called to the scene, an apartment complex parking lot. Smith was rushed to the hospital but later died from his wounds.

Hatchet has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He turned himself in to police on November 30, 2019, and was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center. He is being held on no bond.