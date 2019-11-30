Children jump from burning apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Just days after Thanksgiving dozens of East St. Louis residents lost everything when a massive fire swept through their apartment complex.

Some of the residents had to jump to safety including three children.

The fire broke out at St. Louis Avenue and 6th Street Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m.

Dozens of residents jumped from the second floor to escape the burning building

“If we did not save them, they would have been trapped in the house,” said Aurthur Walker, resident.

Around 25 residents said the early morning fire spreaded rapidly leaving little time for occupants to get out with just the clothes on their back, “We tried to get out safely and lost everything we had m” said Walker.

Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of wound suffered from the fire.

“When the call came in, it stated that there were residents trapped on the roof and several children were trapped in the building. Some of the residents jumped. Some residents quick thinking rescued three children by having them jump from the window and used blankets to catch them, “said Derrick Burns, Assistant Fire Chief. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.