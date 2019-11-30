7-year-old killed, 4 hospitalized in Moscow Mills fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW MILLS, MO - A child is dead and four other people were sent to the hospital after an early Saturday morning fire in Moscow Mills. The fire started around 1:50 a.m. on Blue Bunting Circle.

The damage to the house was extensive. Among the charred debris, you can see your children’s toys.

According to Lincoln County fire officials, a 7-year-old boy was killed. When they arrived on the scene, they searched for the child but found him deceased. Four other people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Authorities say there were ten people inside the home when it caught fire.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is working to determine what exactly started the fire.