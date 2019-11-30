7-year-old killed, 4 hospitalized in Moscow Mills fire

Posted 8:51 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, November 30, 2019
Data pix.

MOSCOW MILLS, MO - A child is dead and four other people were sent to the hospital after an early Saturday morning fire in Moscow Mills. The fire started around 1:50 a.m. on Blue Bunting Circle.

The damage to the house was extensive.  Among the charred debris, you can see your children’s toys.

According to Lincoln County fire officials, a 7-year-old boy was killed. When they arrived on the scene, they searched for the child but found him deceased. Four other people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Authorities say there were ten people inside the home when it caught fire.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is working to determine what exactly started the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.