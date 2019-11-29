Illinois State Police cracking down on illegal parking in handicap spaces this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police will be keeping a close eye on parking lots this holiday season to ensure drivers follow the rules.

They're cracking down on drivers who illegally park in parking spaces for people with disabilities.

If you’re caught you can face a fine of up to $600 and risk having your license suspended.

“We are all over the state. This is a statewide campaign,” said Investigator Dwayne Buretz, Illinois Secretary of State Police. “We focus on shopping centers as our predominate area but we will branch out and go to other businesses throughout the immediate area.”

The secretary of state’s office is urging individuals to report the abuse of parking spaces for people with disabilities by calling 217-785-0309. Callers should be prepared to report placard and license plate numbers, as well as the location of vehicles.