Families head out to purchase Christmas trees the day after Thanksgiving

ST LOUIS, Mo. - The chilly and drizzly weather didn't stop families from heading out to pick up their Christmas trees the day after Thanksgiving. Industry officials report real tree prices have been on the rise for years, and that the hike continues.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there's also more demand for real trees this year. It released findings from its latest consumer survey which found a 20 percent spike in the purchase of real trees last season. Industry insiders said the new buyers are millennial's, who are starting their own families and settling down in their own homes.

For shoppers looking for a deal, the National Christmas Tree Association also released a tree calculator. You can punch in how long you plan to have your tree up, how much money you are aiming to spend, and which part of the country you live in.