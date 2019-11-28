Thanksgiving double shooting in north St. Louis; one person killed

Posted 2:43 pm, November 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:17PM, November 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the second recorded homicide on Thanksgiving Day.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Love’s gas station in the 6100 block of North Broadway in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

One victim was shot in the head and died at the scene. The second victim was shot in the back and was found unconscious but breathing. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

