Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - While many people were filling up plates with Thanksgiving dinner, others were filling shopping carts with merchandise as holiday shopping season is underway.

Shoppers braved the rain and chill to stand in line outside the Best Buy and Target stores in Brentwood. They hoped to get big discounts on big-screen televisions.

Best Buy handed out tickets to customers who arrived early which gave them first dibs on a 58-inch television for $199. Target also offered a selection of televisions with doorbuster discounts.

The team from CBD Kratom dropped off goodie bags to adult shoppers waiting in line at both locations to help ease the holiday stress. Goodie bags included CBD infused lollipops, pain cream for aches, and CBD lip balm which they said helps moisturize during the cold weather.

Many shoppers said they ate Thanksgiving dinner early so they would have the energy to shop all night. Others said they planned to do a little shopping, eat a late dinner, sleep for a few hours, and then head back out for Black Friday.

Despite many retailers offering early Black Friday deals online, retailers said many discounts are only available to customers in the stores.