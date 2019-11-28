× Oskar Sundqvist joins growing list of Blues on injured reserve

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve after leaving Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay with what was described as a lower-body injury.

The team said in a statement Thursday that Sundqvist’s status would be re-evaluated once the Blues return from a road trip. St. Louis plays in Dallas Friday night and returns Saturday to face the Pittsburgh Penguins that evening at Enterprise Center.

Forward Austin Poganski was recalled from San Antonio.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Sundqvist could be out for a lengthy period, according to head coach Craig Berube, and is wearing a walking boot on his right foot.