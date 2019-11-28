Illinois firefighter prepares Thanksgiving dinner for Affton firefighters out on call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews from several fire departments were called in to help battle a large fire Thursday at the Republic Services recycling center in south St. Louis County. And when the call came out, one off-duty firefighter jumped to action by heading to the fire station and not the fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles as crews from the Affton Fire Protection District rolled up at the recycling center at Interstate 55 and Bayless around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighter Chris Videmschek heard the call and just got done eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family in Illinois. Videmschek knew it would take hours to put out that fire and he didn't want his second family to go without their Thanksgiving meal.

“I know how long it takes to cook a turkey,” he said. “It was kinda early for the bird to be in the oven.”

Videmscheck and his daughter got to work, peeling potatoes and getting the turkey in the oven. A few hours later, the crew arrived back to a wonderful surprise in the kitchen.