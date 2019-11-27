You Paid For It – Tracking the costs of Metro’s new security plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Metro has had one plan after another over the years to make MetroLink safer but passengers have not been satisfied. Well, the new president of the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners is taking a crack at improving safety on the region's mass transit system.

Investigator Elliott Davis is looking into their new approach to an old problem of trouble on the trains.

These new proposals are a result of a $400,000 study looking into how to make the system safer. Bi-State will spend another $500,000 to figure out how to put the ideas into practice.