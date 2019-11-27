Travelers head out of Lambert International for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Thanksgiving holiday travel is in full swing and there was no shortage of passengers at Lambert International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to Lambert officials, there is a 3-percent increase in the number of departing passengers from November 22 to December 2. Offical's have seen an increase in the number of passengers flying through this airport from last year.

If you are traveling be mindful that security checkpoints could see more than 208,000 passengers that’s a little over 6,000 more than last year.

Here are some tips you want to take into consideration.

Pack Smart – if you plan on taking your special liquids or jellies with you – that must go into your checked bag. Also, make sure you have all proper identification for travel and give yourselves so extra time.