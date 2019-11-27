St. Charles man charged in gang fight at Blanchette Park

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An 18-year-old St. Charles man was charged with assault after an alleged crime that police described as something out of a movie at the normally quiet Blanchette Park.

At a place for youth sports and evening walks, a crime scene was especially unsettling.

“We made sure our doors were all locked before we went to bed,” said neighbor, Mary Dillon, after hearing police sirens and seeing investigators with flashlights searching the park. “I make sure to walk with somebody. I have a walking pal if I walk in the park. Used to (be) I just walked any time of the day by myself but it’s a little different now.”

According to St. Charles police, Jordan House and his friends—who call themselves the Perry Street Boys Gang—started a fight with another group in the park just before 10 p.m. Monday.

House got into his car after the fighting had stopped and intentionally struck a 28-year-old man, who ended up on the car hood, holding on for dear life, and screaming for House to stop.

House swerved the car and even punched the victim, who eventually fell and was run over by the car. The victim suffered severe abrasions and a broken thigh bone or femur, police said.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged House with first-degree assault. He remains jailed on bond and faces between five and 15 years in prison if convicted.