Homicide investigation launched after person found dead following house fire

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after one person was found dead inside a north city home that caught fire.

The fire happened after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Riverview Boulevard, located in the Baden neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, neighbors said there could be somebody inside the single-story residence.

Firefighters found an individual dead inside the home.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.