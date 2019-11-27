High winds damage displays at Santa’s Magical Kingdom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Wednesday’s strong winds had Santa’s elves working overtime to keep the holiday spirit going.

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph early in the morning resulted in damage across Missouri and Illinois, including at Santa's Magical Kingdom in Eureka, where a mess was made of trees and light displays.

Employees worked throughout the day to get everything repaired so that St. Louis-area families could still be entertained by the time the sun went down.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom will be open every night until January 5, 2020, including Thanksgiving if you are looking to get out of the house. Admission is $23.00 per family vehicle, cash only.