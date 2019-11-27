Get your Black Friday ads early, St. Louis Post-Dispatch Thanksgiving edition is ready for delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Black Friday shoppers get your coupon clipping scissors ready! The Thanksgiving edition of the St. Louis Post Dispatch is ready for delivery and filled with Black Friday ads, holiday gift ideas and more.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch employees have put together over 20 million inserts for the special edition. The paper will include advertisements from some of the worldwide wide retailers that have stores across St. Louis and well as local stores.

Workers spend 11 days working around the clock assembling the inserts. This year`s edition has more than 50 inserts and weighs more than 4 pounds; ten advertisements will arrive in Wednesday`s edition.

If you are a Post-Dispatch subscriber a Thanksgiving edition will be delivered to your door early Thursday morning. If you want to pick one up earlier, they will be at more than 1000 locations by 10:00 am on Wednesday.

To find out the closest location to you to pick up a paper go to stltoday.com