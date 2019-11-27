× Dogs found in abandoned home and rescued

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A group of seven dogs are safe and being treated for health problems at the Metro East Humane Society after being rescued from an abandoned home.

According to an MEHS spokesperson, the dogs had been left in the abandoned home in Marion County for several weeks and neighbors were left trying to feed and provide water for them.

The dogs are being treated for severe skin and ear infections, and dental issues.

You can donate to the Metro East Humane Society to help cover the costs of treatments and other medical attention. Donations can be made online at MEHS.org or at their facility during normal business hours.