Deadly fire leaves Edwardsville men in mourning and without a home

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Jordan King and Robert Moore are staying in a hotel room as they mourn the loss of King’s father.

Steven King had just retired from the flooring business. He was killed in a house fire on 2nd Avenue early Monday morning.

Moore believes a space heater was to blame. The Edwardsville Fire Department is investigating and has confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

“I don’t know what to focus on,” Moore said.

He and King lived in the home that was destroyed. They’ve lost everything, including a substantial amount of sports memorabilia. The two young men were out of town when they received a call about the fire.

“We’re in Tennessee on vacation to see the Blues-Predators game in Nashville and wake up to a phone call saying that the house is on fire,” Moore said.

King is a manager at a pizza shop in Edwardsville. He says the company has donated gift cards.

Moore and King say the American Red Cross, area churches, and businesses have all helped.

“It means a lot because I’m kind of overwhelmed with the generosity that the local community has when something like this happens,” he said.

Moore and King are also worried about their future as they prepare for a funeral.

“Just trying to figure it out one piece at a time and it’s just overwhelming,” Moore said.

Three dogs were also lost in the fire. Moore and King are hoping to find the money to pay for cremation services for their pets.

The owner of Wang Gang restaurant in Edwardsville has offered financial support. He says anyone wishing to donate to the family can donate at his restaurant.

Friends of the family are trying to set up a bank account for donations.

“We’re just here in this hotel and we don’t know how long people’s generosity will last,” Moore said.