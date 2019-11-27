33rd Annual Guns ‘N Hoses event raises money for fallen first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 33rd Annual Guns 'N Hoses happened Wednesday night (Nov. 27) at Enterprise Center before a sold-out crowd of more than 18,000 supporters.

There were 15 matchups of first responders from across the region. These fighters have been training for months, and their hard work was put to the test inside the ring.

The event raises money for The Backstoppers, which supports families of first responders who have died or been catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

Seven first responders were recognized this year: Lakeshire Police Chief Wayne Neidenberg, Terre Du Lac Police Officer Adam King, St. Louis County Police Officer Mitch Ellis, Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering, and Maryland Heights Firefighter/Paramedic Chris Moore.

Fox 2/News 11 is a proud media sponsor of Guns 'N Hoses. Fox 2's Jasmine Huda served as emcee for the event.