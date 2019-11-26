Thanksgiving Together provides meals for more than 1,000 families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 'Tis the season of giving. The St. Louis Area Food Bank hosted its second annual Thanksgiving Together event on Tuesday.

A line of vehicles wrapped around the parking lot in downtown St. Louis as hundreds of people waited to get Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's hard times on a fixed-income person," said Terrizenia Brooks. "It's getting harder as the days go by when you have kids to feed. We need all the help we can get."

For Brooks, a mother of four, this is a blessing.

"I wish there were more people out here like this, helping us out. I appreciate them helping us, I really do," she said.

Turkey, fruit, plus a box of food, packed for people in need.

"It's something you can't put into words. Knowing we will serve over 1,600 people today with meals for Thanksgiving and make their holidays better, you can't capture that in data or words," said Amazon employee Clint Hall.

Nearly 100 volunteers showed up to distribute food to families in need. They even handed out bags of ready to eat food for the homeless.

"It's humbling. Thanksgiving is a time that brings people together. It unites...and food is a natural uniter," said Meredith Knopp, president and CEO of the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

Thanksgiving Together helps families from both sides of the river. Knopp said hunger is real and it does not take a holiday.

"All that we are doing is great work, there's going to be people hungry tomorrow and after Thanksgiving. We are always in need of financial donations, volunteers and food donations," she said.

A Thanksgiving giveaway that means so much more than just dinner.

If you would like to donate or get involved with the St. Louis Area Food Bank, go to www.stlfoodbank.org.