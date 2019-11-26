St. Louis police looking for missing man last seen a week ago

Posted 10:45 am, November 26, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City detectives are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Frederic Dombar, 54 was last seen in the 6400 block of Printz on Monday, November 18. Family members told authorities they received text messages from Dombar on Saturday and have not heard from him since.

Police say he may be driving a grey 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with Missouri license plate ZA1G9R.

Anyone with information regarding Dombar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5738.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.