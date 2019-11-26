× St. Louis police looking for missing man last seen a week ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City detectives are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Frederic Dombar, 54 was last seen in the 6400 block of Printz on Monday, November 18. Family members told authorities they received text messages from Dombar on Saturday and have not heard from him since.

Police say he may be driving a grey 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with Missouri license plate ZA1G9R.

Anyone with information regarding Dombar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5738.