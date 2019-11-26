× Reports: NCAA upholds Mizzou’s postseason ban

The NCAA denied the University of Missouri’s appeal on its postseason ban for multiple sports and upheld other sanctions as well.

Back in January, the NCAA issued a one-year postseason for the university’s football, baseball, and softball programs following the revelation of an academic scandal involving a tutor. It was revealed that a tutor had completed assignments and other course work for 12 Mizzou student-athletes.

The university was also hit with scholarship reductions and other recruiting restrictions, like reducing the number of formal and informal visits for recruits and other communication with high school prospects.

For the football team, this means even if they can beat Arkansas later this week and move to a 6-6 record, the team will remain ineligible for a bowl game.

Sources tell @Mark_Schlabach and me that the NCAA has upheld #Missouri's postseason ban. First reported by @GabeDeArmond. Tigers will not be playing in a bowl game even if they beat Arkansas on Friday to finish 6-6. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 26, 2019

University of Missouri Chancellor Dr. Alexander Cartwright and Director of Athletics Jim Sterk issued the following statement following the NCAA’s ruling: