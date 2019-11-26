× Man arrested for Glendale home invasion

GLENDALE, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old man Tuesday in connection with an armed home invasion earlier this month.

According to Captain Bob Catlett, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, the home invasion occurred at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, in the 700 block of Bismarck Avenue.

The suspect knocked on a door and asked to use the phone. An occupant of the home answered the door and went to hand the suspect the phone. The suspect then forced his way into the home and ordered the residents to hand over cash and jewelry.

The victims were made to lie face down on the floor during the robbery.

After news of the home invasion went public, residents of the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive, which is located just over a mile from where the crime occurred, contacted Glendale police to report seeing a man with a similar description.

One resident said the suspect came to his door approximately one hour before the home invasion on Bismarck and claimed someone had stolen his dogs. The resident told the man that he should call the police if he believed someone had stolen his dogs.

The homeowner on Glen Elm Drive said the man was driving a black Jeep vehicle, believed to be a Jeep Patriot. The encounter was recorded on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

Police released those images from the doorbell camera to the public, prompting several tips and information from the public.

On Tuesday, members of a multi-jurisdictional task force of local police and the FBI arrested Kenneth Redden.

Redden was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $250,000.

Prosecutors said Redden has an extensive criminal history, with prior arrests for robbery, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm, and narcotics charges. He had been on parole for weapons and narcotics violations.