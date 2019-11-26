Fox 2 web exclusive: Parenting young teenagers in the cellphone age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Parenting middle school-aged teenagers is vastly different than it was ten years ago.

Cellphones and social media are making it harder than ever to stay on top of what your child is doing and saying. Educators say they're dealing with more self-esteem issues than ever before. We wanted to talk with the people who see this the most -- middle school principals.

Fox 2's Mandy Murphey sat down for a roundtable discussion with educators, parents, and teachers in the Northwest School District. Valley Middle School agreed to talk openly about topics that affect all children as a way to help parents. We also discussed vaping, bullying, hiding things on your phone, screenshots, and more.

The goal is to arm parents with information and keep kids safe.