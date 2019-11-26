× Double shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of New Ashland Place, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers found two victims, a man and woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to a local hospital.

