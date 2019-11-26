× 36-year-old man gunned down in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A 36-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument late Monday afternoon in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Officers found the victim, Darren Walters, inside a residence. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe an 18-year-old was responsible for the murder but have not offered additional information on the suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooter’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.