Retired St. Louis County police chief dead at 71

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Jerry Lee, the former St. Louis County police chief, passed away last Friday after a battle with undisclosed medical issues. He was 71.

Lee joined the St. Louis County Police Department as a recruit in 1970. He was named the chief of police in 2004 and retired in 2009.

After retiring, Lee served on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Board of Police Commissioners for one year. He was then appointed Missouri Public Safety Director and held the position for three years.

Chief Lee also served on the board for BackStoppers and Guns ‘N Hoses.

Lee graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Louis University.