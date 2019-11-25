× Pam Hupp says her intended victims were looking for their “15 minutes of fame” in prison calls

ST. LOUIS – For the first time, you’re about to hear convicted murderer Pam Hupp talk about the plea deal that put her in prison for the rest of her life.

Fox 2 News waded through dozens of Hupp’s jail calls. One, in particular, caught our interest. It was a call between Pam and Mark Hupp on June 18, 2019, the day before Pam Hupp took a special Alford plea.

Hupp’s plea meant she would only be admitting there was enough evidence to convict her for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger. Yet Mark said he didn’t understand why Pam wasn’t going to trial.

Pam Hupp talked to her husband Mark almost every day since she was arrested in August 2016. They knew they were being recorded. Each call begins with an automated warning that they’re being monitored. Sometimes, Mark Hupp even warned his wife people were listening in.

Hupp said people were calling her a serial killer because of news reports linking her to the 2011 murder of her friend Betsy Faria and the 2013 fatal fall of her mother, Shirley Neumann, from a third-floor balcony.

Hupp attacked the justice system.

She also attacked the witnesses in the case against her. She talked about the two O’Fallon residents who claimed Hupp approached them before killing Gumpenberger. One of the witnesses, Carol Alford, even captured surveillance video showing Hupp in her car, luring her with a fake story.

Hupp told her husband these were just made up stories.

Mark Hupp never challenged Pam’s stories. He seemed stunned to hear her sentence.

Hupp said she was stopping the court fight so that her family wouldn’t have to witness an ugly trial.

Hupp also talked more about the cases that have led to her being labeled a serial killer. It should be noted that Hupp has never been charged in connection with either death. The manner of her mother’s 2013 fatal fall has been changed from “accident” to “undetermined” after numerous Fox 2 reports.

Fox 2’s coverage also led to the reopening of the 2011 Betsy Faria murder.

Here’s how Pam Hupp complained about our reports the day before her plea.

The next day, after Hupp’s plea, she talked about the June 19 hearing right after it ended.

Stay tuned to Fox 2 coverage as we’ll reveal more of Pam Hupp’s calls, including her conversations in the early days when it appeared she thought she would get away with murder.

Here’s an example from March 17, 2017; six months after she murdered Louis Gumpenberger: