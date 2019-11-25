Man and 3 dogs killed in Edwardsville house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - We now know the name of a man who was killed in a fire in Edwardsville Monday morning.

The coroner has identified the man as 62-year-old Steven King.

Police say he died in a house fire in the 100 block of Second Street along with three dogs.

The coroner says an autopsy revealed that he died of smoke inhalation but there still waiting on a toxicology report.\

The fire department says two other people live in the home but they were not inside at the time.

The fire chief says initially they did not find any smoke detectors, but they're still continuing their investigation.