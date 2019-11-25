× Former AB-InBev employees plead guilty to fraud

ST. LOUIS – Three former employees Anheuser-Busch InBev pleaded guilty to fraud charges in federal court Monday.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the trio conspired with a Missouri chiropractor to obtain fraudulent long-term and short-term disability insurance payments from both the Social Security Administration, Prudential Insurance Companies of America, and other private insurance groups.

The conspiracy goes back to 2011, prosecutors said.

The defendants, identified as 68-year-old James Williams, 64-year-old Gary Belcher, and 63-year-old Gregory Vieth, paid the chiropractor as much as $3,000 for each of the types of disability payments they were seeking. The chiropractor would then have the men undergo excessive treatments and evaluations in order to pad their medical records.

As a result, Williams, Belcher, and Vieth, each received more than $150,000 in fraudulent payouts from Prudential and the SSA.

All three men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and will be sentenced March 5, 2020. They each face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.