× Conviction for man who punched former Cardinals player, yelled racial slurs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man was found guilty of attacking a former Cardinals player at a Fenton gas station back in 2015 and yelling racial slurs at him.

The attack occurred March 25, 2015, at the Petro Mart in the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs in Fenton.

Former Cardinals outfield Curt Ford and the defendant, James Street, tried to approach the same gas pump from different directions. Ford then backed up to another pump. Street then pulled up to a parking space in front of the convenience store. He got out of his car and started yelling racial slurs at Ford, according to police.

Ford tried to avoid a confrontation with Street wile entering the store to pay for gas, but he was punched in the face when he tried to exit the store.

St. Louis County police responded and arrested Street after the incident. Ford told police Street yelled “Go back to Ferguson” at him during the attack.

Street was charged with—and eventually convicted of—third-degree assault motivated by discrimination.

Street will be sentenced on January 30, 2020. He remains out on bond pending sentencing.

Ford made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 1985. His last MLB game was in 1990.