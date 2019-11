Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thanksgiving came early for many St. Louis communities in need.

The Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation handed out 3,000 turkeys Saturday as part of the annual tradition, now in its 27th year. Hundreds of volunteers and community leaders delivered thousands of Turkeys and all the trimmings to the doorsteps of hundreds of families in St. Louis. Fox 2/News 11's Kelley Hoskins has the story.