Women at Florissant retirement home using plastic bags to hand-make mats for homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Two women who live at a Florissant retirement home are turning plastic bags into soft mats for the homeless.

Sue Stelter and Betty Schonhorst live at The Villa at Riverwood.

Weeks of work go into making each mat and there are 500 to 700 bags in each. The ladies are collecting plastic bags to make more mats and said the bags must be plastic grocery store-type bags.

They said more than a dozen other people who live in their retirement community have been helping with their effort.

If you are interested in dropping off plastic bags you can leave them at the front desk of the retirement home. The address is No. One Pratt Place, Florissant, Mo.