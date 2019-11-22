Record number of travelers at Lambert Airport for Thanksgiving holiday flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Friday marks the beginning of the busy Thanksgiving holiday air travel season.

Officials at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport say the number one thing to take on your holiday trip is patience. The airport is expecting at least 20,000 passengers going through the checkpoints over the next 11 days.

If you’re traveling through St. Louis Airport, officials recommend you arrive at least two hours ahead of your flight’s time. They say you’re most likely to encounter the largest crowds from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and through that following Sunday.

Make sure to check the forecast, too.

The weather in St. Louis is not expected to cause delays but rain and snow in the east and southeast may affect your travel to connecting flights.

"Airlines are doing a very good job and proactively reaching out through technology and phones and text messages about flight status changes and so that helps,” said Jeff Lea, St. Louis Airport spokesman. “So that if there's a cancellation you don't have a lot of folks that are staying at the airport. We haven't had that in quite a while.”

Airport officials suggest you consider signing up for the TSA PreCheck program to move quicker through checkpoints.

In talking with many airport employees off-camera, they say customer service agents are the ones who will usually help you solve your travel problems. They are also likely to catch the most heat from passengers, so they are asking everybody to try to be nice to everybody.