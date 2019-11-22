Holiday lights season begins in earnest tonight, this weekend

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – It seems this is the first official weekend of the holiday season with the kickoff of several displays through the St. Louis metro area. A few million lights will illuminate tonight with several displays kicking things off this evening.

Anheuser-Busch flipped the switch on its own brewery holiday lights at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows kicked off its Way of Lights at 5 p.m. The display focuses on the birth of Christ and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. It’s a free event but there are other displays here; food and carriage rides are available at a cost.

Also, the Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Gardens begins tonight for special members-only and Saturday for the general public.

