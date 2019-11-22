Father charged in Glasgow Village 2-year-old’s death

Posted 3:28 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35PM, November 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the father of a 2-year-old who was fatally wounded earlier this week inside their Glasgow Village home.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were originally dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Tay Road around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20 for a report of a child being electrocuted.

Once officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Zion Israel had been shot in the head and immediately began life-saving measures. The child was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Zion’s father, 34-year-old Uziel Israel, was charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors said Uziel left a loaded handgun in the top drawer of a dresser, where it was accessible to small children.

Police said Uziel is not custody as of Friday afternoon.

