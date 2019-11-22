× Edible Arrangements is selling CBD-infused edibles. This is not a joke

Edible Arrangements has finally reached nirvana. The company is rolling out a new CBD-infused product line that is appropriately titled Incredible Edibles.

Hemp-derived CBD is non-psychoactive, a notion that Edible is emphasizing by describing the new line of products as “Health, Not High.” In a release, the company said that it’s using “high-quality, traceable CBD” for a new array of items including smoothies, chocolate-dipped fruit and baked goods.

CBD has become a mainstream phenomenon since the passage of the US Farm Bill last year. which legalized hemp with some conditions. People praise hemp’s health benefits, which include helping insomnia or helping inflammation, but there’s little clinical research that proves CBD’s effectiveness. The Food & Drug Administration still hasn’t decided how to regulate CBD products.

But that hasn’t stopped people from buying it. Sales are expected to top $5 billion this year, a 700% increase from 2018 according to research released earlier this year. Incredible Edibles claims that CBD sales are projected to surpass $20 billion by 2024.

The company is transparent in the hemp’s sourcing on its website. Edible said its CBD is “sourced strictly from trusted, federally compliant, and experienced farms practicing advanced and organic agricultural techniques” and that its CBD goes though “rigorous testing and verification process” so there’s no “trace of contaminants, pesticides, or additives.”

The CBD-infused products are already on sale in Edible’s Dallas stores. The company plans to expand sales to 200 stores nationally by the end of the year.

Edible Arrangements is the latest brand to jump on the trend. CBD is found in grocery stores, fancy restaurants and even in a special Carl’s Jr. burger.